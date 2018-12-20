Predator and CueSports International Bring the World 10-Ball Championship to the U.S.

Predator Group and CueSports International (CSI) are excited to announce a partnership that will bring the World 10-Ball Championship to the United States for at least the next three years. The event will be staged at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas during the BCA Pool League World Championships and USA Pool League National Championships. The 2019 event will be held July 22-26.

The 2020 and 2021 dates will move to March with the BCA Pool League and USA Pool League events. The World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA)-sanctioned Category 1 World Championship, with $100,000 added prize money, will be the first ever World 10-Ball Championship in the United States. This is a great push for cue sports as no WPA-sanctioned World Championship in 8-ball, 9-ball or 10-ball has occurred in the United States since 1997, when Johnny Archer won the World 9-Ball Championship in Chicago. “We’re excited to give back to the sport,” said Predator CEO Karim Belhaj. “Cue sports in the United States has lacked WPA events for quite some time and teaming up with CSI allows us to bring fans and top pros together.”

This prestigious event will be played on 9-ft pool tables in the Pavilion Ballroom of the Rio Convention Center and will be free for all spectators, including participants of the BCA Pool League and USA Pool League events. Existing leagues not already sanctioned by the BCA Pool League are encouraged to do so immediately so all members can participate in the BCA Pool League World Championships and watch this incredible event live. To join, simply visit www.playbca.com or call 866-USA-POOL. “We are thrilled to partner with Predator on this project,” said CSI CEO, Ozzy Reynolds. “CSI and Predator share the same passion and vision for pool, so this is a natural partnership. We are both committed to elevating the entire sport and this will be a great step toward that goal.” There will also be a preceding event, open to anyone, held July 17-20 on 9-ft pool tables.

All other details of the 2019 World 10-Ball Championship and the preceding event will be released in the coming weeks at www.world10ball.com. Predator Cues, an international billiards industry leader, produces high-performance pool cues, break cues and accessories by developing revolutionary technology that enhances performance for billiard players worldwide. A third of WPA top-twenty professionals trust their games to Predator®, the choice of champions. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., USA, Predator Cues is a division of Predator Group, whose core brands also include Poison Billiards and Uni-Loc®.

For more information regarding Predator Group’s products, visit www.predatorgroup.com. For information on Predator Cues, visit www.predatorcues.com, or look for Predator Cues on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. CSI is an international pool league and event leader, and is currently comprised of three divisions: CSI leagues, CSI events and CSI media. CSI leagues manages the BCA Pool League and USA Pool League, CSI events produces numerous amateur and professional events around the globe and CSI media creates live streaming and digital content. Through its vision and strategic alliances, CSI is “shaping the future of pool .” For more information about CSI or any of its divisions, visit www.playcsipool.com or find CueSports International on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

The World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) is the international governing body for pocket billiards and is comprised of six member federations representing North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. The WPA is the world-recognized body for sanctioning World Championship events. It is also one of the three member organizations of the World Confederation of Billiards Sports (WCBS), representing the billiard disciplines of pool , snooker and carom. For more information about the WPA, visit www.wpapool.com.