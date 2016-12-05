Pool’s Mosconi Cup Streaming Details

Mosconi Cup Streaming Details announced for Europe v USA showdown

THE 2016 MOSCONI CUP will this year be streamed through Matchroom Sport’s new pool streaming partner StreamAMG who will be providing both live and on-demand coverage of this year’s tournament which takes place from 6th to 9th December this year at London’s historic Alexandra Palace.

Matchroom are the world leaders in hosting, promoting and broadcasting 9-ball pool, with a portfolio of major events headed by the transatlantic tussle which is the Mosconi Cup.

Utilizing the power of StreamAMG’s market leading product Media Platform, each day’s play will be available via a Pay per View stream to viewers across Asia, Oceania, Africa and many European countries including the Netherlands too. This agreement helps to connect 9-ball pool fans across the world with pool’s biggest events on the yearly calendar.

Not only will https://matchroompool.streamamg.com/ house all of the live content, but it will also give the option for subscribers to review the day’s play when they want using Media Platform’s Video on Demand capabilities.

Through purchasing one of the two available passes, users will have full access to all of the content that their relevant day or tournament pass allows.

In addition to the live matches is the Video on Demand section, which gives access to previous Mosconi Cup action.

Commenting on the news, Duncan Burbidge, CEO StreamAMG, said “We are delighted to add the coverage of the Mosconi Cup to our ever growing list of live and on-demand sporting events. 9-ball pool as a sport has legions of avid fans across the globe and we are passionate about being able to connect these fans to the game that they love. Partnering with our friends at Matchroom Sport allows us to do just that.”

Sign up now to ensure that you don’t miss any of the high octane action. The stream is also accessible viawww.matchroompool.com

Luke Riches, Matchroom Sport: luke.riches@matchroom.com

Notes: Matchroom Sport are one of the world’s leading producers of televised sport and are responsible for over 1,000 hours of original programming across a range of sports. Based in the UK and chaired by charismatic founder Barry Hearn, the Mosconi Cup is one of a stable of pool events that include the World Cup of Pool and the World Pool Masters.