PoolDawg to Sponsor Streaming of APA Championship Matches





LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO (March 28, 2018) – Poolplayers love to watch matches online. Next month at the APA Poolplayer Championships in Las Vegas, fans of live-streamed matches, particularly those which are offered for free, can thank the folks over at PoolDawg. PoolDawg will be the official live stream Presenting Sponsor of the APA Poolplayer Championships as well as the APA World Pool Championships in August.

“We’re excited to team up with APA to bring these exciting matches to the world. We’ve watched APA’s event coverage continue to grow over the years, and we’re excited to work with them to take it to the next level,” said Keven Engelke, General Manager at PoolDawg.

APA will live stream all five of their championship finals from this year’s Poolplayer Championships including:

9-Ball Doubles Championship – April 26 – 5pm

8-Ball Classic – April 27 – Noon

Wheelchair Championship – April 27 – 5pm

9-Ball Shootout – April 29 – Noon

8-Ball Doubles Championship – April 29 – 4pm

Note: All times listed are Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and are subject to change.

“This is our third year streaming the championship finals, and each year we look to improve the quality of the broadcast, all while still continuing to offer the stream free of charge. Our partnership with PoolDawg will allow us to continue to do that and we’ve got some exciting things planned for this year’s Poolplayer Championships,” said APA Marketing Director Jason Bowman.

The streaming commentary will be anchored by “The Black Widow” Jeanette Lee and Bowman.

PoolDawg (www.pooldawg.com) is the top online retailer of pool cues and billiards supplies, loyally serving pool players for over 15 years with unsurpassed customer service. As an authorized dealer of over 50 of the top brands in pool, PoolDawg is the ultimate destination for safe, secure shopping. Featuring a 60 day satisfaction guarantee, fast (free over $99!) shipping and knowledgeable staff, it’s no wonder that PoolDawg is the poolplayer’s best friend.

The APA, based in Lake Saint Louis, Mo., sanctions the world’s largest amateur pool league, with leagues throughout the United States, Canada and Japan. Nearly 250,000 members compete in weekly 8-Ball and 9-Ball League play. The APA is generally recognized as the Governing Body of Amateur Pool, having established the official rules, championships, formats and handicap systems for the sport of amateur billiards.

The APA produces four major tournaments each year—the APA World Pool Championships, the APA Poolplayer Championships, the APA Junior Championships and the U.S. Amateur Championship—that, together, pay out more than $2 Million in cash and prizes annually!

The APA and its championships are sponsored by Aramith, Action Cues and PoolDawg.

For more info on the APA Poolplayer Championships, visit https://poolplayers.com/poolplayer-championships/.