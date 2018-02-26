Petrosino Repeats on Gulf Coast Tour

Terry “The Terrorizer” Petrosino outperformed a field of 32 players, to win the first Gulf Coast Women’s Regional Billiards Tour event of 2018. This is her second, consecutive win on the Gulf Coast Tour, following her break-through win at the final event of 2017.

On February 10th-11th, 2018, Bogies Billiards West in Houston, Texas, along with Cyclop Pool Balls Facebook.com/CyclopPoolBalls, Ozone Billiards OzoneBilliards.com, APA of North Harris County Facebook.com/APANorthHarrisCounty, Outsville Billiards, and www.VaporKnightsUSA.com, facilitated another successful event for female pool players, hailing from Texas and Louisiana, at the first stop on this year’s Gulf Coast Tour.

Following a brief players’ meeting, matches commenced, and Terry Petrosino was on her way with wins over Brittany Williams, 7-3, Loretta “The Gem” Lindgren, 7-3, and Natalie Rocha, 7-1. Ming “The Empress” Ng powered past newcomers Sandra Melo, 7-0, Brandi Gana, 7-5, and veteran Toni “Copperhead” Esteves, 7-4, while Gail “Virginia Slim” Eaton bested newbie Panda Rikeman, Sara Bork, 7-3, and Alicia Huff, 7-0. Rounding out the final four on the winners’ side, Aryana Lynch overcame San Antonio’s Ruth Paine, 7-1, Austin’s Ellen Robinson, 7-2, and Robyn Petrosino, 7-4. Ng overwhelmed Petrosino, 7-4, while Eaton defeated Lynch, 7-3. It was a short-lived hot seat match for Eaton, as Ng commanded the set, and the win, 7-1. On the one loss side, fighting for passage into the final eight, R. Petrosino eliminated Gana, 5-2, and Monica DeTuncq took out Huff, 5-3, while Robinson blew past Esteves, 5-0, and Yvonne Asher finished off Rocha, 5-4. R. Petrosino ousted DeTuncq, 5-0, but fell to T. Petrosino, while Robinson eliminated Asher, 5-2, and Lynch, 5-3. T. Petrosino bested Robinson, and Eaton, forging her way into the finals, earning a rematch with the player who sent her to the west side. Ng and T. Petrosino mounted up for race to the finish line. In the first set of the true, double elimination final, Petrosino overwhelmed Ng, 7-4. In the second set, Ng tried to recover, but Petrosino wouldn’t allow it. Petrosino secured the second set, 5-3, claiming her second, consecutive Tour victory.

The Tour would like to welcome its newest members, Panda Rikeman, Ruth Paine, Vada Selsor, Calaia Jackson, Brandi Gana, Ming Ng, Liz Tijerina, and Brooke Dailing!

The next event will be held March 17th-18th, 2018, at Bogies Billiards and Sports Bar, located at 3040 FM 1960 East, in Houston, Texas. This event will be $1,000 added, and played on 8’ tables.

For more information about the Gulf Coast Women’s Regional Billiards Tour, visit www.GulfCoastWomensTour.com. Interested in becoming a Gulf Coast Tour Sponsor? Email Kim Newsome at lonestartour@gmail.com.

Written By: Kim Newsome

Photos By: Kim Newsome

Payouts

1st Terry Petrosino $520

2nd Ming Ng $350

3rd Gail Eaton $210

4th Ellen Robinson $100

5th-6th Robyn Petrosino, Aryana Lynch $50 ea

7th-8th Monica DeTuncq, Yvonne Asher $30 ea