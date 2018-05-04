PARTYPOKER, REMAINS MOSCONI CUP TITLE SPONSOR

PARTYPOKER CONTINUES MOSCONI CUP TITLE SPONSORSHIP UNTIL 2020

Matchroom Multi Sport is delighted to announce a new long-term agreement which sees partypoker remain as title sponsors of the Mosconi Cup until at least 2020.

partypoker.com is one of the oldest, most recognised and trusted online poker brands. Launched in August 2001, partypoker.com is one of the pioneers of the online poker industry.

The partypoker Mosconi Cup returns to London’s Alexandra Palace this December 4-7 as Europe look to inflict an unprecedented ninth consecutive defeat on Team USA, who have regrouped and are determined to reclaim the famous trophy.

The 2018 partypoker Mosconi Cup will be played in front of its largest auditorium ever, with record ticket sales already experienced for the December showdown.

partypoker Managing Director Tom Waters said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Mosconi Cup for the next three years. It’s a great event that is enjoyed by thousands of fans and spectators who can look forward to a number of partypoker offers in the coming months.”

Matchroom Sport Chairman Barry Hearn commented: “I am thrilled that partypoker will continue their long association with the Mosconi Cup for at least a further three years. Matchroom Sport and partypoker have a long-standing relationship working together across a number of major sporting events and I’m delighted that we have extended that partnership.

“The partypoker Mosconi Cup is 9-ball’s biggest brand and is a must-attend event for fans from both sides of the Atlantic and this year more than ever will witness the event live. In additional, the partypoker Mosconi Cup will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and will once again have a huge international TV reach thanks to our broadcast partners around the world.”

Tickets for Mosconi Cup XXV are on sale now priced from £25 per session, with season tickets available priced £90. Premium seating in rows 4-7 is available at £49 per session or £175 for a season ticket, with VIP Hospitality packages from £155 per person per session with a season ticket priced at £549.