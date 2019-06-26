NYC Scotch Doubles 8-Ball

Love 8-Ball? Try your hand at competitive Scotch Doubles 8-Ball! Partner up with a friend and take on the 8-Ball players of New York.



This is a doubles-only tournament that offers competition for every level of play from beginner to professional. With four divisions, you’ll play against teams similar in skill level. The division you compete in will be determined by the highest handicap of the two players. So choose your partner wisely!