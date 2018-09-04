North American Pool Tour (NAPT) Women’s Division I Tournament

The North American Pool Tour (NAPT) is living up to its name with their next Women’s Division I Tournament, Coupe du Quebec at Dooly’s, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, November 1-4, 2018.

With a $21,000 prize fund ( based on a full field), this double elimination tournament attracts some of the most talented women players from all over the United States and Canada. The field is limited to 64 players and consists of professionally ranked players who have received personal invitations, and players who have earned invitations through their local, Division II Tour qualifier tournaments.

Dooly’s St-Jean-sur-Richelieu is a young, handsome, bright and refined venue offering entertainment at its best with 21, 9ft billiard tables, golf simulators, dart boards, video lottery machines and VIP lounges. Visit their website at https://doolysquebec.com/st-jean-sur-richelieu/?d=st-jean-sur-richelieu.

As tradition, tournament players will again participate in a pro-am charity event on Thursday evening. This is a modified single elimination, blind draw, scotch doubles with teams made up of one Division I player and one local, amateur player. Donation of $20 is required to get partnered with a Division I player. Dooly’s will choose the charity that will benefit from the funds collected.

NAPT has several confirmed upcoming Division I Pro Women’s and Open events for 2018 & 2019 season and are always looking for more dates to fill. Venues interested in hosting NAPT events should contact NAPT at office@playnapt.com.

In our effort to continue to provide quality opportunities to promote our sport, as well as provide national exposure for your business, NAPT is actively considering 2017-18 sponsorship bids for individual tour stops as well as annual tour title sponsorships. With many options available, we can accommodate every budget. We welcome representation from all industries. Please contact, Adrianne Beach (adriannebeach@playnapt.com) or Kelly Nickl (kellynickl@playnapt.com) to discuss detailed partnership options.

The North American Pool Tour (NAPT) was formed in early 2016 to provide an additional opportunity for semi-professional and professional players to participate in highly competitive billiard events across North America.