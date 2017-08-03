Eagle Billiards hosts NAPT’s Freedom Classic, Sept 28-Oct 1, 2017

The North American Pool Tour (NAPT’s) welcomes Eagle Billiards (http://eaglebilliards.com), Dickson City, PA as the latest venue to host an NAPT Division I Pro Tour Stop, Sept 28 – Oct 1, 2017. The total purse for this event is $22,400 with a full field of 64.

This Women’s Division I (pro) double elimination tournament attracts some of the most talented women players from all over the United States and Canada. The field is limited to 64 players, many of which are professionally ranked players who have received personal invitations. Other players have earned invitations through their local Division II Tour. Invitations will be sent out to players in the coming weeks. As invitations are accepted, a confirmed list of players will be posted on the NAPT website at www.playnapt.com.

As tradition, tournament players will again participate in a pro-am charity event on Thursday evening. This is a modified single elimination, blind draw, scotch doubles with teams made up of one Division I player and one amateur player. Donation of $20 is required to get partnered with a Division I player. The host venue chooses the charity and Eagle Billiards has chosen to have all proceeds benefit the Casen Boniewicz fund.

Eagle Billiards is celebrating the completion of their first year in business and has been dubbed, “the best place to gather with family and friends.” “I love Eagle so much I started teaching lessons a few times a month. A+ tables, A+ management.” James Rampe, Pool Pro, Eagle Customer & Instructor.

In our effort to continue to provide quality opportunities to promote our sport, as well as provide national exposure for your business, NAPT is actively considering 2017-18 sponsorship bids for individual tour stops as well as annual tour title sponsorships. With many options available, we can accommodate every budget. We welcome representation from all industries. Please contact, Adrianne Beach (adriannebeach@playnapt.com) or Kelly Nickl (kellynickl@playnapt.com) to discuss detailed partnership options.

The NAPT is currently scheduling tour stops for 2018, as well as Division II Championships. Venues interested in hosting NAPT events should contact Adrianne Beach at adriannebeach@playnapt.com.

The North American Pool Tour (NAPT) was formed in early 2016 to provide an additional opportunity for semi-professional and professional players to participate in highly competitive billiard events across North America.