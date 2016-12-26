NAPT’s 2017 10-Ball Classic

Shooter’s Sports Bar and Billiards hosting NAPT’s 2017 Summer 10-Ball Classic

The North American Pool Tour (NAPT) is excited to announce that the Summer 10-Ball Classic will be held at Shooter’s Sports Bar and Billiards in Grayslake, Illinois, August 17-20, 2017. Shooter’s is generously adding $5000 to the prize fund, bringing the total purse to $21,000, with a full field.

This Women’s Division I (pro) tournament attracts some of the most talented women players from all over North America. The format is double elimination, limited to 64 players.

Professionally ranked players receive personal invitations. Division II (semi-pro/regional) players earn invitations by entering Division II Regional Tour qualifier tournaments.

There are ten, Division II Regional Tours throughout North America. These regional tours are considered ‘feeders’ for the NAPT Division I events and provides an opportunity for woman players to reach their highest levels of competition. The NAPT is currently finalizing other 2017 tour stops throughout North America. For up to date tournament and membership information, and to find regional tour territories and tour director contact information, visit www.playnapt.com.

“I was very impressed with the professionalism of everyone involved. That’s why I’m hosting my second NAPT Tournament in August 2017.” stated Bill Barnes, owner, Shooter’s Sports Bar & Billiards.

Shooter’s is a beautiful room conveniently located just outside of Chicago, IL in the suburb of Grayslake. With 15, 9′ Diamond tables and 8, 7′ Diamond tables (all with Simonis 860HR Cloth, Aramith Tournament balls and Aramith Pro Measel cue balls), indoor bag toss, darts, shuffleboard and of course excellent food and drink specials, there is always plenty of action at Shooter’s. For map to venue and other information, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShootersGrayslake

A tradition started at the last Summer Shootout, the tournament players will again participate in a pro-am charity event on Thursday evening. This is a modified single elimination, blind draw, scotch doubles with teams made up of one Division I player and one amateur player. Donation of $20 is required to get partnered with a Division I player. Last summer, the Pro/Am players raised over $600 for Pool After School, an organization strongly supported by Shooter’s Bar & Billiards.

In our effort to continue to provide quality opportunities to promote our sport, as well as provide national exposure for your business, NAPT is actively considering 2017 sponsorship bids for individual tour stops as well as annual tour title sponsorships. With many options available, we can accommodate every budget. We welcome representation from all industries. Please contact, Adrianne Beach (adriannebeach@playnapt.com) or Kelly Nickl (kellynickl@playnapt.com) to discuss detailed partnership options.

The North American Pool Tour (NAPT) was formed in early 2016 to provide an additional opportunity for semi-professional and professional players to participate in highly competitive billiard events across North America.