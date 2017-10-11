NAPL Manhattan Team 8-Ball Champs

MANHATTAN TEAM 8-BALL CHAMP – MISSION IMPOSSIBLE

National Amateur Pool League

L-R: Storm Tillman, Sean Connealy, Lou Nascimento, Stephanie Hague, Victor Herrera, Alfredo Garcia, Ben Kile and Troy Hahn (not pictured)

A huge CONGRATULATIONS to MISSION IMPOSSIBLE, the Summer 2017 season Manhattan Team 8-Ball champs!

Mission Impossible took on Los Borrachitos this past Wednesday at Paddy Maguire’s, winning a close-fought battle, 3-2. Great job!

