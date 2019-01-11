release of MyPoolApp – now available in Apple App Store & Google Play Store

We are proud to present the release of MyPoolApp, featuring professional pool player Nick van den Berg. The app is now available for download in Apple App Store & Google Play Store. The trailer can be viewed on Youtube (“trailer my pool app).

MyPoolApp consists of various demonstration, instruction and training videos, intended for pool enthusiasts to improve their technique, skill level and overall knowledge of the game of pool. Nick van den Berg, international pool champion, guides you through various aspects of the game, allowing novices to finally run that rack, and inspiring skilled players to run a few more.

All videos are in English, subtitles are available. Supporting graphics, slow motion shots, plan of actions, theory, practice and exercises, regular updates: all can be found in MyPoolApp.

We would be grateful if you could share this news with your audience – we’re positive MyPoolApp is a great tool for pool players of all levels and hope you will give it the attention we believe it deserves.

If you have any questions, let us know. Enjoy MyPoolApp!

Nick van den Berg has played and beaten the best pool players in the world. As an 8-time European Champion and Mosconi Cup Team Europe player, he has travelled the world for nearly two decades, constantly hunting for titles and enjoying the dynamic game of pool in the process. Nick has always been a crowd favourite and is now sharing his love of the game with all pool enthusiasts.