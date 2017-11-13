Mosconi Cup, Italian Euro Tour & World 9 Ball in 2018 Rankings

2018 Mosconi Cup

Italian Euro Tour and World 9 Ball on 2018 ranking list

WITH THE 2017 partypoker Mosconi Cup taking place at the Mandalay Bay from 4-7 December, Matchroom Multi Sport can announce the first two ranking events for Team Europe for the 2018 Mosconi Cup.

They are the Treviso Open in Italy running from 16-18 November and then the WPA World 9 Ball Championship in Doha, Qatar from 8-15 December.

The remainder of the calendar will be published in the New Year but both events will have the same historical Level 2 and Level 1 statuses.

Tickets for partypoker Mosconi Cup XXIV are available now atwww.mosconicup.com Tickets start from $48 per session with season tickets comprising all four sessions from £161. Premium and VIP packages are also available.

2017 partypoker MOSCONI CUP is sponsored by partypoker, the number one name in online poker, Rasson Billiards who supply the Official Table; the cloth is supplied by Iwan Simonis and the Official Balls are Super Aramith by Saluc. Predator is the Official Cue and Chalk of the event and Ultimate Team Gear provide all Mosconi Cup apparel.