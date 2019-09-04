McDermott’s September Cue Giveaway

McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for September 2019

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (September 3, 2019) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce a Cue of the Month Giveaway for September 2019.

Each month, McDermott finds a catalog model and mixes it up with select customizations. This Cue of the Month is available for the same price as the un-customized model. Fans are also given a chance to win the Cue of the Month.

This month, McDermott has created a customized G230, dubbed the G230C4. The customizations include a rosewood forearm & sleeve, a curly maple handle, and silver & index rings.

To enter the giveaway, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway. Participants can enter once per day. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select one winner to receive the free G230C4 pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Robert Philipp of Northridge, CA, USA — who won a G210C2 cue.

Since its founding in 1975 by the Hall of Fame cuemaker Jim McDermott, McDermott Pool Cues has consistently produced handcrafted cues that combine groundbreaking technologies with high-quality materials and exquisite artwork. McDermott cues, shafts, and accessories are favored by recreational players and professionals alike.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb(at)mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.