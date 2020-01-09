McDermott January Cue of the Month -G437C

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (January 10, 2020) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce a Cue of the Month Giveaway for January, 2020.

Each month, McDermott finds a catalog model and mixes it up with select customizations. This Cue of the Month is available for the same price as the un-customized model. Fans are also given a chance to win the Cue of the Month.

This month, McDermott is giving its fans a chance to win an G437C. The G437C has its Michigan maple forearm and sleeve replaced with curly maple, its zebrawood handle replaced with bocote, and its rings changed to custom bocote, black urethane, silver & index rings.

To enter the giveaway, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway. Participants can enter once per day. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select one winner to receive the free G437C pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Robert Mendes of Spring Hill, Florida — who won an G225C3 cue.

Since its founding in 1975 by the Hall of Fame cuemaker Jim McDermott, McDermott Pool Cues has consistently produced handcrafted cues that combine groundbreaking technologies with high-quality materials and exquisite artwork. McDermott cues, shafts, and accessories are favored by recreational players and professionals alike.