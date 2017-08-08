McDermott Free Cue Giveaway for August 2017

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (August 1, 2017) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Free Cue Giveaway for August 2017.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to a lucky contestant. The giveaway cue for August is the new SH1 Sledgehammer break cue. It features a phenolic tip, McDermott’s patented ferrule technology and a textured sport grip wrap.

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway and fill out the simple survey. There is no limit to the number of times you can enter the contest. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select a winner to receive a free SH1 Sledgehammer break cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Randy Howe of Ottawa, IL — who won a GS07C pool cue.

McDermott Cue is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI and markets under the brands of McDermott Cue, Star Cue, Lucky Cue, Wildfire, i-Pro Shafts, i-Shafts, G-Core Shafts, Sledgehammer Break Cues and Stinger Break/Jump Cues.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.

