McDermott February Cue of the Month Giveaway

McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for February 2020

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (February 3, 2020) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce a Cue of the Month Giveaway for February, 2020.

Each month, McDermott finds a catalog model and mixes it up with select customizations. This Cue of the Month is available for the same price as the un-customized model. Fans are also given a chance to win the Cue of the Month.

This month, McDermott is giving its fans a chance to win an G426C. The G426C has a custom zebrawood forearm and sleeve; 4 custom green malachite, bone and black urethane points; custom brass, bone urethane and green malachite index rings; and an upgrade to a black “shark” leather wrap.

To enter the giveaway, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway. Participants can enter once per day. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select one winner to receive the free G426C pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Samuel Dennis of Reedsburg, Wisconsin — who won an G437C cue.

Since its founding in 1975 by the Hall of Fame cuemaker Jim McDermott, McDermott Pool Cues has consistently produced handcrafted cues that combine groundbreaking technologies with high-quality materials and exquisite artwork. McDermott cues, shafts, and accessories are favored by recreational players and professionals alike.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at press@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.