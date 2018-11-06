McDermott Cue of the Month Giveaway – November 2018

McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for November 2018

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (November 5, 2018) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveaway for November 2018.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to one lucky contestant. The prize cue for November is the H550C, a heavily customized version of an all-new H-Series cue. Customizations include a Zebrawood forearm and sleeve; a Curly maple no-wrap handle with light grey stain; and Zebrawood, silver, and index rings. The H550C includes McDermott’s Variable Balance Point (VBP) Weight System, which allows the player to move the cue’s weight forward or backward, modifying the balance point to suit their personal preference.

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway and fill out the simple survey. Participants can enter once per day. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select a winner to receive a free H550C pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Larry Jorge of Kingsburg, CA — who won a G229C3 cue.

Since its founding in 1975 by Jim McDermott, McDermott Pool Cues has consistently produced handcrafted cues that combine groundbreaking technologies with high-quality materials and exquisite artwork. McDermott cues, shafts, and accessories are favored by recreational players and professionals alike.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.