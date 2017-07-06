McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for July 2017

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (July 5, 2017) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveaway for July 2017.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to a lucky contestant. The giveaway cue for July is the GS07C, a customized version of their popular GS07 model. It features a birdseye maple forearm/sleeve with a custom double-wash deep purple & walnut stain; and a free upgrade to a G-Core high-performance shaft ($70 value).

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway and fill out the simple survey. There is no limit to the number of times you can enter the contest. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select a winner to receive a free GS07C pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Mary Ann Runyon of Edenton, NC — who won a G225C2 pool cue.

McDermott Cue is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI and markets under the brands of McDermott Cue, Star Cue, Lucky Cue, Wildfire, i-Shafts, G-Core Shafts, Sledgehammer Break Cues and Stinger Break/Jump Cues.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.