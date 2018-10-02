McDermott Cue of the Month Giveaway for October 2018

McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for October 2018

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (October 1, 2018) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveawayfor October 2018.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to one lucky contestant. The prize cue for October is the G229C3, a heavily customized version of their popular G229 model. Customizations include a black painted forearm, no-wrap handle and sleeve, along with grey pearl, bone urethane, silver & index rings.

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveawayand fill out the simple survey. Participants can enter once per day.At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select a winner to receive a free G229C3pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Joseph Schwenk of Union City, PA— who won a G205C2 cue.

Since its founding in 1975 by Jim McDermott, McDermott Pool Cues has consistently produced handcrafted cues that combine groundbreaking technologies with high-quality materials and exquisite artwork. McDermott cues, shafts, and accessories are favored by recreational players and professionals alike.