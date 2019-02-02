McDermott Cue of the Month Giveaway for February 2019

McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for February 2019

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (February 1, 2019) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveaway for February 2019.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to one lucky contestant. The prize cue for February is the G430C, a heavily customized version of the G430 cue. The G430C features a custom “Night Skies” navy blue & purple pearl sleeve along with matching points, which are outlined in black urethane and include pewter inlays. Topping off the list of customizations are maple sleeve rings.

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway. Participants can enter once per day. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select one winner to receive a free G430C pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Arthur Amato of Philadelphia, PA — who won a G337C cue.

Since its founding in 1975 by Jim McDermott, McDermott Pool Cues has consistently produced handcrafted cues that combine groundbreaking technologies with high-quality materials and exquisite artwork. McDermott cues, shafts, and accessories are favored by recreational players and professionals alike.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.