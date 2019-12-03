McDermott Cue of the Month Giveaway for December 2019

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (December 2, 2019) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce a Cue of the Month Giveaway for December 2019.

Each month, McDermott finds a catalog model and mixes it up with select customizations. This Cue of the Month is available for the same price as the un-customized model. Fans are also given a chance to win the Cue of the Month.

This month, McDermott is giving its fans a chance to win a G225C3. The G225C3 has its birdseye maple forearm and sleeve replaced with bocote, and includes custom green urethane & index rings and a lizard-embossed leather wrap.

To enter the giveaway, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway. Participants can enter once per day. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select one winner to receive the free G225C3 pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Hal Jenner of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada — who won an H517C cue.

Since its founding in 1975 by the Hall of Fame cuemaker Jim McDermott, McDermott Pool Cues has consistently produced handcrafted cues that combine groundbreaking technologies with high-quality materials and exquisite artwork. McDermott cues, shafts, and accessories are favored by recreational players and professionals alike.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at press@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.