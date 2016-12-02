McDermott Cue of the Month Giveaway for December 2016

McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for December 2016

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (December 1, 2016) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveaway for December 2016.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to a lucky contestant. The giveaway cue for December is the G321C2, a customized version of their popular G321 model. It features a custom madrone burl forearm & sleeve with a natural walnut stain; custom brass & index rings; a custom sleeve with “Midnight Glow” gold speck pearl & brass/white rings; and a custom white butt plate & joint collar.

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway and fill out the simple survey. There is no limit to the number of times you can enter the contest. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select a winner to receive a free G321C2 pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Nathan Heist of Lawrenceburg, IN — who won a GS13C pool cue.

McDermott Cue is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI and markets under the brands of McDermott Cue, Star Cue, Lucky Cue, Wildfire, Intimidator i-Shafts, G-Core Shafts, Big Boy Shafts, Sledgehammer Break Cues and Stinger Break/Jump Cues.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.