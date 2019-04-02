McDermott Cue of the Month Giveaway for April

McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for April 2019

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (April 1, 2019) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveaway for April 2019.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to one lucky contestant. The prize cue for April is the G329C, a heavily customized version of the G329 cue. The G329C’s customizations include a birdseye maple forearm and sleeve with light American cherry stain; brass, red, & index rings; 4 red pearl points; and a black urethane joint collar & butt plate.

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway. Participants can enter once per day. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select one winner to receive a free G329C pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Terry Scott of Stovall, NC — who won a G407C2 cue.

Since its founding in 1975 by Jim McDermott, McDermott Pool Cues has consistently produced handcrafted cues that combine groundbreaking technologies with high-quality materials and exquisite artwork. McDermott cues, shafts, and accessories are favored by recreational players and professionals alike.