McDermott Cue Giveaway for September 2017

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (September 1, 2017) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveaway for September 2017.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to one lucky contestant. The prize cue for September is the G429C, a heavily customized version of their popular G429 model. Customizations include: a birdseye maple forearm with a light American cherry stain, six black urethane points with brass diamond inlays, bubinga and brass rings, a black urethane sleeve, and a brown lizard-embossed leather wrap.

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway and fill out the simple survey. There is no limit to the number of times you can enter the contest. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select a winner to receive a free G429C pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Sandra Bon of Portsmouth, VA — who won a SH1 Sledgehammer break cue.

McDermott Cue is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI and markets under the brands of McDermott Cue, Star Cue, Lucky Cue, Wildfire, i-Shafts, G-Core Shafts, Sledgehammer Break Cues and Stinger Break/Jump Cues.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.