McDermott Cue Giveaway for July

McDermott Announces Cue Giveaway for July 2019

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (July 2, 2019) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce a Cue Giveaway for July 2019.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to one lucky contestant. This month, McDermott is marking the imminent release of their 2020 product catalog by giving away one of the brand new cues that will appear in the catalog, the G439. The G439 features a Michigan maple forearm & sleeve with a natural walnut stain, bocote rings, and a cork wrap. Engraved into the cue is a fishing pole and a bass about to take a fisherman’s bait.

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway. Participants can enter once per day. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select one winner to receive a free G439 pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Joy Saye of Tulsa, OK — who won a G240C cue.

Since its founding in 1975 by Jim McDermott, McDermott Pool Cues has consistently produced handcrafted cues that combine groundbreaking technologies with high-quality materials and exquisite artwork. McDermott cues, shafts, and accessories are favored by recreational players and professionals alike.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.