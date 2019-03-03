McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for March 2019

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (March 1, 2019) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveaway for March 2019.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to one lucky contestant. The prize cue for February is the G407C2, a heavily customized version of the G407 cue. The G407C2’s customizations include black paint on the forearm & sleeve, brass & bocote rings, 12 bone urethane diamond inlays, and 2 bocote “Crown” wrap rings.

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway. Participants can enter once per day. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select one winner to receive a free G407C2 pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Chris Wirick of Colorado Springs, CO — who won a G430C cue.

Since its founding in 1975 by Jim McDermott, McDermott Pool Cues has consistently produced handcrafted cues that combine groundbreaking technologies with high-quality materials and exquisite artwork. McDermott cues, shafts, and accessories are favored by recreational players and professionals alike.