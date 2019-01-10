McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for January 2019

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (January 9, 2019) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveaway for January 2019.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to one lucky contestant. The prize cue for January is the G337C, a customized version of the G337 cue. The G337C includes unique “Dreamcatcher” artwork engraved into the birdseye maple forearm and sleeve with McDermott’s Wildfire 3D rotational cutting technology. The artwork is filled in with custom black paint. Topping off the list of customizations are silver and index rings.

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway. Participants can enter once per day. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select one winner to receive a free G337C pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Frank Triplett of Licking, MO — who won a G206C3 cue.

Since its founding in 1975 by Jim McDermott, McDermott Pool Cues has consistently produced handcrafted cues that combine groundbreaking technologies with high-quality materials and exquisite artwork. McDermott cues, shafts, and accessories are favored by recreational players and professionals alike.