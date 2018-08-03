McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for August 2018

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (August 1, 2018) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveaway for August 2018.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to one lucky contestant. The prize cue for August is the GS01C2, a customized version of their popular GS01 model. Customizations include a Vesuvius orange stain and a free upgrade to a G-Core shaft ($70 value).

To enter the contest, visit mcdermottcue.com/giveaway and fill out the simple form. Participants may enter the contest once per day. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select a winner to receive a free GS01C2 pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Herman Walker of Rogersville, AL — who won an SL1 Select Series cue.

Since its founding in 1975 by Jim McDermott, McDermott Pool Cues has consistently produced handcrafted cues that combine groundbreaking technologies with high-quality materials and exquisite artwork. McDermott cues, shafts, and accessories are favored by recreational players and professionals alike.