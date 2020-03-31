May’s China Guangzhou International Billiards Exhibition(GBE) Postponed to August

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, GBE2020 Organizing Committee has kept a close watch on its development, as well as related policies worldwide in order to make sound and scientific assessment of the situation in time.

In light of the recent pandemic and the increasing uncertainties in overseas travel, in order to avoid massive gathering, stop the spread of the virus, safeguard the health and safety of our show attendees, and ensure the best exhibition result, GBE2020 has come to the difficult decision of changing the date the upcoming event after a long discussion.

Originally slated for May 10-12, the event is now moved to August 4-6.

We apologize for any inconvenience brought by this change, yet we believe this is the most responsible and reasonable action to take for both our clients and the society.

To help those who have supported us get through this challenging time, GBE will leverage its powerful promotion capacity and industry resources to help our exhibitors and visitors better seize business opportunities in 2020.

If you are an Exhibitor and you have any new products or company updates that you would like to share with the industry, please don’t hesitate to send it to us.

If you are a Visitor and have purchasing needs, we would like to be your business matchmaker.

We sincerely appreciate your understanding and constant support. GBE2020 is always here with you through these challenging times. Once again, we wish you, your families and loved ones to be in good health!

China Guangzhou International Billiards Exhibition(GBE)

Date: August 4-6th

Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex

Website:http://www.gbechina.com/index.php?lang=en

Best regards,

GBE Committee

Person：Monnie Chan

Mobile/WhatsApp/Wechat:+86 131 6964 1676

Email：gbeexpo@yeah.net; grand.wa@grahw.com

Website: http://www.gbechina.com/