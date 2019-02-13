MATCHROOM MULTI SPORT AND PREDATOR EXTEND LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP

Matchroom Multi Sport is thrilled to announce that Predator will continue as the Official Cue, Bridge & Glove of Matchroom Pool events for a further three years. Predator and Matchroom Multi Sport have a long-standing partnership that will now continue until at least 2021 with Predator as Official Cue, Bridge & Glove of the Mosconi Cup, US Open 9-Ball Championship, World Pool Masters and World Cup of Pool. In addition, Predator will host the 2019 US Open 9-Ball Championship Asia Qualifiers, on March 2nd and March 3rd at Fifth Avenue Club, Malaysia where two players will earn entry into the US Open 9-Ball Championship. Karim Belhaj, CEO of Predator, said: “We are happy to see our 17-year partnership with Matchroom grow. Their approach is different and innovative all while keeping the players at the center-stage of every event. It’s a natural fit with Predator’s vision to grow our sport and inspire more people to play worldwide. “We are excited about being part of the new US Open in April 2019 and all the cool new events Matchroom has planned for the coming years.” Matchroom Multi Sport COO Emily Frazer said: “Predator are a world-leader in billiards products and we are delighted to extend our partnership for a further three years across our pool events. Karim and the team at Predator have a passion for the sport and driving the billiards industry to the next level. They are a great company to work with and we are excited to be able to continue our great relationship with them for a further three years.”

The next Matchroom Pool event is the World Pool Masters from 29-31 March in Gibraltar and that is followed by the US Open at the Mandalay Bay – 21- 26 April. The World Cup of Pool follows in June and November sees the 26th annual Mosconi Cup which again takes place at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

