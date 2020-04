To Our Valued Customers:

In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety and health of our customers and employees. We have been requested to close our business by the State of Connecticut therefore we will be closed for the month of April.

We do plan to re-open on May 4th but this is subject to change.

Thank you for your patience and understanding in these trying times.

Be well,

Masecraft Supply Co. Family