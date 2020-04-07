Letter to P&B Mag. Intro’s “Isolation Pool” Tourney’s

Dear Pool & Billiard Magazine-

I wanted to reach out with a potential story. A couple of guy’s in Minnesota started a FB group for isolation tournaments.

All tournaments are done on FB live and are a player playing the ghost, with a point system, the person with the highest points wins the tournaments.

It started with a just a few people and have grown to maybe over 1000 with players playing matches 24/7. It is amazing to see all the home pool rooms and skill levels that have been from low lever players to a few pros.

I’m… trying… to recognize a pool community that has found a fun way to compete and meet other players. The page is called Isolation tournaments with the originators being Jason Soupir and Ryan Klinger https://www.facebook.com/groups/267444234415987/?epa=SEARCH_BOX

Thank you, Steve Tapper