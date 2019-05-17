LEICESTER TO HOST 2019 WORLD CUP OF POOL

Matchroom Multi Sport is pleased to announce the 2019 World Cup of Pool will take place at Morningside Arena Leicester from Tuesday, June 25 until Sunday, June 30, live on Sky Sports and networks around the world.

Bringing together the world’s best players in 32 two-man teams, the World Cup of Pool is one of 9-ball’s major events and features the biggest stars from around the globe.

China’s pairing of Wu Jiaqing and Liu Haitao are defending champions after battling past the likes of Spain, Chinese Taipei and Austria to lift the trophy in Shanghai last year. But they’ll have to fend off competition from powerhouse nations such as Philippines, USA and Great Britain if they are to become the first country to successfully defend their World Cup of Pool crown.

Matchroom Sport Chairman Barry Hearn said: “We are thrilled that the World Cup of Pool will return to the UK, bringing 64 of the sport’s very best players to Leicester for this exciting event.

“The World Cup is one of the stand-out tournaments in the 9-ball calendar and this is a great opportunity for the people of Leicester and the East Midlands to see some of the very best players in the world on their doorstep.

“Every year it gets more and more difficult to predict a winner for this brilliant event. China are defending champions and undoubtedly have some of the best billiards talent in the world, but Germany have the US Open Champion Joshua Filler, USA hold the Mosconi Cup, and Team GB will have the home crowd on their side. Every team playing will believe this can be their year to lift the trophy.”

Ticket details for the 2019 World Cup of Pool will be announced early next week on World Cup of Pool social media pages and at www.worldcupofpool.com. Teams and players taking part in the World Cup of Pool will be announced throughout May.

The 2019 World Cup of Pool is sponsored by the following partners: Iwan Simonis (Cloth), Saluc (Aramith Balls), Rasson (Table), Predator (cues), Kamui (chalk and tip).

