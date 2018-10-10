Latest from Predator Pro/Am Tour

Want to compete in the Predator Pro/Am Tour Championships? The prize fund is growing and will be over $10,000 this year, so you don’t want to miss it. AMATEURS: You need the equivalent of 10 stops to play in the season ending event and pay the standard entry fee. Don’t forget 2nd chance events count as 1/2 stop, and participation in Pro events receive full credit. There are 5 amateur and 1 pro stops left in the season, so be sure to get your stops in if you want to play! Those of you with fewer stops may be eligible to play for a double entry fee. More details in the coming weeks.

Are you in a race for top spot in your division? This season’s Players of the Year will win a Predator Cues Roadline Sneaky Pete . With 5 amateur stops remaining in the season, there’s plenty of time to make headway in the standings!