Karlsson Dethrones Defending Champion Kristiansen
In the straight pool competition of the current Dynamic Billard European Championships for Seniors and Ladies at the Golden Tulip Jagershorst Hotel in Leende, The Netherlands, Kent Karlsson (SWE) eliminated defending Champion Vegar Kristiansen (NOR) with 75:49.
Both contestants met in the round of the last 16 players single elimination. Kristiansen as the defending Champion of course was the man to beat in this match. But Karlsson has also earned his merits in the past. As early as 2002, Karlsson won the seniors straight pool title already. Over the years, he earned another 9 medals on European Championships but no more titles so far. So Kristiansen should have been warned. The match was high quality with both players performing quite solid. Kristiansen left the table with a nice 49:14 lead over Karlsson. What he did not know in that moment was that Karlsson would not let him to the table again. He scored 61 points in a row and finished the match 75:49, kicking the defending Champion out of the competition and proceeded into the next round.
Another remarkable match took place today between Henrique Correia (POR) and Guido Gerber (GER). Correia was the clear favourite for this match but Germany is known as one of the countries where straight pool is very commonly played. So the match was much closer than expected. It even started with a dominant phase from Gerber. The German took a 43:26 lead over Correia who found back his rhythm and scored 16 points to make the score 42:43, still in favour of Gerber. The match went ahead the same way with Gerber always leading but never being able to make the advantage so big that Correia could not come back. Gerber even went on the hill, leading 74:55 with one more ball to go. He had the cue ball lying in an awkward position close to the rail but a possible shot in front of him. However, he showed nerves and missed the shot by a mile. Correia struck back and got to 67:74 when he found himself having no position to pocket any ball. He played some safety shots which Gerber could not benefit from. The German tried to go for the final ball with risky shot and missed, while Correia used that chance to run the remaining points and won the match with the closest of all possible results 75:75. That match brought Correia into the round of the last 16 players single elimination where he met Gerber’s teammate Dirk Stenten (GER). Again, Correia was down 45:74 when his opponent could not close the book and finish the match on him. This time however, Correia could not comeback and repeat the effort from the round before. Stenten won 75:52 and advanced into the quarterfinals while Correia had to settle for 9th place in the seniors straight pool individuals.
Quarter-final line-up straight pool seniors
Kent Karlsson (SWE) v Dirk Stenten (GER)
Reiner Wirsbitzki (GER) v Markus Weichart (AUT)
Sascha Manojlovic (SUI) v Jesse Thehu (NED)
Danilo Cipriani (ITA) v Alex Habo (HUN)
