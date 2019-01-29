KAMUI, OFFICIAL CHALK & TIP OF MATCHROOM POOL EVENTS

KAMUI BECOMES OFFICIAL CHALK AND TIP OF MATCHROOM POOL EVENTS

Matchroom Multi Sport is delighted to announce a new three-year partnership which sees KAMUI become the Official Chalk and Tip of Matchroom Pool events.The 26th annual World Pool Masters, to take place in Gibraltar in March, will be the first event in the new partnership. KAMUI will also be the Official Chalk and Tip of April’s US Open 9-Ball Championship, the 43rd staging of the prestigious event and the first under the promotion of Matchroom Multi Sport.This summer’s World Cup of Pool and the partypoker Mosconi Cup, which returns to Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas in December, will also have KAMUI as their Official Chalk and Tip.Masato Hiraoka, President of KAMUI BRAND said: “We are very excited to announce that we have agreed this partnership with Matchroom Multi Sport. We have been driving cue sports to a better stage by spreading KAMUI BRAND’s mission, ‘Quest for Excellence’. Together with Matchroom Multi Sport, we will be able to present the greatest experience to all the fans of cue sports.”Emily Frazer, Chief Operating Officer of Matchroom Multi Sport, said: “We are thrilled to have KAMUI on board as our Official Chalk and Tip partner across the Matchroom Pool events.

“This is an exciting new partnership for us and we cannot wait to work with KAMUI. They place an emphasis on quality and their brand mission ‘Quest For Excellence’ is something we share at Matchroom Pool.”