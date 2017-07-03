Kamui and the Atlantic Challenge Cup

The Kamui brand have just agreed a sponsorship deal with the EPBF for the upcoming Atlantic Challenge Cup to be held in Klagenfurt Austria next week. Kamui, well known for its great billiard products, have again shown their support after their first inclusion in 2015 when the ACC was last on European soil.

CEO Mr Hiraoka said “We feel very fortunate to participate in this great event again this year as a partner sponsor of the Atlantic Challenge Cup. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the EPBF and the BCA for their continuing efforts that have made this event a success over the years. Also, we would like to congratulate the junior players and all their family members who have been chosen to be a member of the Atlantic Challenge Cup this time. Every single one of the members involved in this event is already a champion for achieving their own goals and coming this far! Together with billiard fans all over the world, KAMUI BRAND is excited and proud to be a part of the Atlantic Challenge Cup!”

The event takes place at Sportpark Klagenfurt in Austria between the 5th and 8th of July. Six players from Europe, six from America, the best from each Continent will battle it out to capture the third edition of the Atlantic Challenge cup. Europe have won the first two editions, 11-9 and 11-4 but the Americans will be out to avenge those defeats.

The event is organized by the EPBF/IBPF in conjunction with the BCA.

Press release issued by the EPBF & BCA

