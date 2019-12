JUDGEMENT DAY. Final Day of Round Robin.

Top 3 per group advances to tomorrow Final 16 Bracket. $15 livestream today or save $10 order All Week for $50 Order on worldstraightpool.com WED DAY 3 TV Table:

11:00am SCHMIDT vs M. DELAWDER

1230pm M. EBERLE vs D. GROSSMAN

2:00pm VAN BOENING vs M. LEAR

Thurs Final 16.

Fri Quarter finals and semi finals

Sat Finals

$15 per day. Or all the Above for $50 on WorldStraightPool.com purchase tickets to attend in person.