Joss Tour’s Al Conte Memorial” Winners,

Congratulations to stop # 4, “Al Conte Memorial” winners, Ron Casanzio ($1,000 main event), Willie Oney ($300 second chance event) & Pete Khuoc ($1,200 Joss Cue raffle winner)

Stop # 5 of the Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour’s 21st season will be at the beautiful Snookers Billiards Sports Bar & Grill in Providence RI on November 11 & 12 for the very prestigious, $5,000 Added, 29th Ocean State 9-Ball Championship. Our most generous hosts Steve & Regina Goulding, owners of Snookers deserve a multitude of thanks for all they do for pool in the Northeast! In case you didn’t already know, Snookers was TWICE voted “The Best Billiard Parlor In The USA”. Snookers also is one of the best restaurants in the Providence area, always with an air of fun in the atmosphere. These people really know their business!

FYI, our last event at Snookers in June 2017 just happened to have the same two players in the finals as were in the just concluded US Open 9-Ball Championship final!! Jayson Shaw vs Eklent Kaci in case you forgot! The winner here at Snookers was Eklent Kaci, while Jayson Shaw prevailed in the Open!

As always, for the Ocean State 9-Ball Championships, beautiful trophies will be awarded to the top 3 finishers and the winner’s name will be placed on a banner and hung forever at Snookers. Whether you come to play, or just watch, you will have the opportunity to win a gorgeous, custom, engraved, Joss Cue valued at $1,200, by participating in the Snookers cue raffle. Anyone can participate and you Do Not have to be present to win! The drawing will be just prior to the final match on Sunday. So come on down and play and win, watch some great pool action for free, have some great food and drink, and take a chance at winning a $1,200 Joss Cue. A great time will be had by all!!

The Joss Cue can be viewed here: https://josscues.com/cues/custom/joss-custom-26/

This $5,000 Added event has an entry fee of $125 (plus any applicable tour fees) for All players and there is no second chance event scheduled. Please be advised that in the event of the usual large field, the one loss side may be reduced to a race to 7.

For those of you coming to play, please arrive on Saturday Nov. 11, BEFORE 11:30 AM, and in proper dress please. Yes, jeans and sneakers are permitted in our billiard parlor events. But please, NO T-SHIRTS, NO TANKS, NO SHORTS OR SWEATS. Complete tour info including our schedule, results, current point standings and other pertinent tour info can be found on our site www.joss9balltour.com

There will be a free live stream featuring Upstate Al Leon for those who cannot make it to Snookers. This can be found at www.snookersri.com

There are still some openings for our Turning Stone Classic XXIX (Jan 4-7, 2018). Seriously interested players should call Mike Zuglan immediately at 518-356-7163 or see me at Snookers. I advise you not to wait much longer or you will be shut out.

Once again I ask all of you to please frequent your local billiard parlors and utilize the services of our most generous sponsors who are the backbone of our sport. Thank You & I hope to see all of you at Snookers. Mike Zuglan

