Joss Tour Ocean State 9-Ball Championship Nov. 17 & 18

Joss Tour, $4,500/$500 Added, Nov. 17 & 18, Snookers, Providence RI, 30th Ocean State 9-Ball Championship –

Mike Zuglan Press Release: “Stop # 7 of the Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour’s 22nd season will be at the beautiful Snookers Billiards Sports Bar & Grill in Providence RI on November 17 & 18, for the very prestigious, $4,500/$500 Added, 30th Ocean State 9-Ball Championship. This will once again be the first of three events this season at Snookers and our most generous hosts Regina & Steve Goulding deserve a multitude of thanks for all they do for pool in the Northeast! In case you didn’t already know, Snookers was TWICE voted “The Best Billiard Parlor In The USA”. Snookers also is one of the best restaurants in the Providence area, always with an air of fun in the atmosphere. These people really know their business!

“As always, for the Ocean State 9-Ball Championships, beautiful trophies will be awarded to the top 3 finishers and the winner’s name will be placed on a banner and hung forever at Snookers. Whether you come to play, or just watch, you will have the opportunity to win a gorgeous, custom, engraved, Joss Cue valued at $1,500, by participating in the Snookers cue raffle. Anyone can participate and you Do Not have to be present to win! The drawing will be just prior to the final match on Sunday. So come on down and play and win, watch some great pool action for free, have some great food and drink, and take a chance at winning a $1,500 Joss Cue. A great time will be had by all!!

“The Joss Cue can be viewed here: https://josscues.com/joss-tour-2018-19-cue/

“This event will be $4,500 Added to the main event with an entry fee of $125 (plus any applicable tour fees) for All players. FOR THE FIRST TIME ever at this event, there will be a $500 second chance event ($20 entry fee) on Sunday for those non pro level players eliminated from the main event on Saturday. Please remember that our new main event format is races to 9 on the winners side and races to 7 on the one loss side.

“If you are coming to play, please arrive on Saturday Nov. 17, BEFORE 11:30 AM, and in proper dress please. Yes, jeans and sneakers are permitted in our billiard parlor events. But please, NO T-SHIRTS, NO TANKS, NO SHORTS OR SWEATS. Complete tour info including our schedule, results, current point standings and other pertinent tour info can be found on our site www.joss9balltour.com

“For those in need of motel accommodations, the Holiday Inn Express at 901 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick RI, 401-736-5000, has a special tournament rate of $99, based on availability, which includes breakfast. Make sure to mention Snookers when you call.

“There will be a free live stream featuring Upstate Al Leon for those who cannot make it to Snookers. This can be found at www.snookersri.com

“Our third “Joss Junior 9-Ball Championship” will be played at Sharp Shooters Billiards & Sports Pub in Amsterdam NY on Jan. 26 & 27, 2019. There will be an 18 & under division and a 12 and under division. Please contact Mike Zuglan regarding entry, sponsorship donations, and more details. 518-356-7163.

“Our next event after Snookers, will be our $25,000 Added Turning Stone Classic XXXI 9-Ball Open on January 10-13, 2019. This promises to be yet another great event with some of the games best players competing for the title. Spectator admission is always free at Turning Stone which is arguably one of the best arenas in the world for our event. Don’t miss it!

“Please remember to spread the word to frequent your local billiard parlors and utilize the world class products of our most generous sponsors. They are the backbone of our sport and deserve our support!!

See you all at Snookers,

Mike Zuglan”

