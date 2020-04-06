Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in keeping with local, state and federal guidelines and with everyone’s continued good health in mind, please take note of the following schedule changes:

Stop # 11 at Utica Billiards On The Boulevard – postponed until further noticeStop # 12 at Brick House Billiards – postponed until further noticeStop # 13 at Union Station Billiards – postponed until further noticeStop # 14 at Raxx Pool Room & Grill – postponed until further notice

Please post and share this with others. Make sure to practice physical distancing so we may all stay healthy!

Mike Zuglan

Joss Tour COVID-19 Update