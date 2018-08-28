Here is the complete order of finish for the Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour’s, “Turning Stone Classic XXX 9-Ball Open”, which was held August 23-26, 2018. The event was $25,000 added with a total prize fund of $41,400. There was a full field of 128 players. All players were paid in cash immediately upon their elimination from the event!
1st $8,000 Shane Van Boening2nd $5,000 Johnny Archer3rd $3,600 Hunter Lombardo4th $2,600 Erik Hjorleifson (Can)5/6th $2,000 each – Jayson Shaw (Scot), Olli Turkulainen (Fin)7/8th $1,600 each – Zion Zvi, Bucky Souvanthong9/12th $1,200 each – Dan Hewitt (Can), Demitrius Jelatis, Kevin West, Jennifer Barretta13/16th $850 each – Donny Mills, Jorge Rodriguez, Earl Strickland, Pat Fleming17/24th $550 each – Dave Dreidel, Sean Morgan, Bruce Nagle, Ron Casanzio, Frank Hernandez, Dave Shlemperis, Matt Tetreault, Brandon Shuff25/32nd $300 each – Dany Normandin Can), Matt Krah, Josh Burbul, Jack Smith, Derrick Burnham, Joe Dupuis, Alex Osipov, Caroline Pao
33/48 – Mike Yednak, Thomas Wan, Yesid Garibello, Dave Fernandez, Jean Therriault (Can), Joey Cicero (Can), Mark Creamer, Ryan Urso, Gene Hunt,
Petri Makkonen (Fin), Earl Herring, Rich Kravetz, Raphael Dabreo, William Reuben, Mika, Immonen, Billy Thorpe49/64 – Rich Connors, Jonathan Smith, Dwight Dixon, Jesse Docalavich, LoreeJon Hasson, Ray Lee, Rob Hart, Ranulf Tamba, Marco Kam, Randy Labonte,Brad Guthrie, Steve Fleming, Shaun Wilkie, Ed Culhane, Jerry Crowe, Holden Chin65/96 – Mike Toohig, Greg Antonakos, Tom Zippler, James McManus, Brent Boemmels, Jim Paley, Tom Peterson, Devin Buttle (Can), Chris Braiman,Jason Michas, Mike Liberman, John Kovacs, Jed Jecen, Luc Salvas (Can), Tony Antone, Jim Kearney, Jerome Rockwell, Alvin Thomas, Nick Coppola, Larry Phlegar, Nelson Weimer, Bob Cunningham, Steve Lillis, Paul Pensgen, Ray Buthe, Dave Mills, Steven Winter (Can), John Moody, Mike Pettit,Josh Friedberg, Nick Brucato, Doug Rhee97/128 – Charley Lamarche (Can), Don Steele, Samoth Sam, James Chemaly, Vince Prinzivalli, John Francisco, Ryan Smith, Sean Santoro, Bruce Gordon,Wayne Faherty, Samantha Barrett, Steven W. Smith, Jim Prather, Alan Gordon, Dan Sharlow, Rich Howard, Bill Cote, Dave Callaghan, Fred Gokey,Jay Chiu, Markus, Noe (Can), Phil Harju, Tom Gildea, Brian Wheel, Kerry McAuliffe, Lida Mullendore, Erin Bechner, Nick AntonakosBen werblow, Norm Pomainville, Mike Verducci, Gregg McAndrews
Our Second Chance event had a full field of 32 players with a total prize fund of $1,600.
1st $500 Brent Boemmels
2nd $300 Rich Kravetz
3/4th $200 each – Kerry McAuliffe, Steve Fleming5/8th $100 each – Jesse Docalavich, John Kovacs, Dave Mills, Steven Winter$1,200 Joss Cue raffle winners – Markus Noe & Jean Therriault. The winner of the autographed Aramith Pro Cup cue ball used in the final match was John Ross.
Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour’s, “Turning Stone Classic XXX 9-Ball Open”