Here is the complete order of finish for the Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour’s, “Turning Stone Classic XXX 9-Ball Open”, which was held August 23-26, 2018. The event was $25,000 added with a total prize fund of $41,400. There was a full field of 128 players. All players were paid in cash immediately upon their elimination from the event!



1st $8,000 Shane Van Boening

2nd $5,000 Johnny Archer

9/12th $1,200 each – Dan Hewitt (Can), Demitrius Jelatis, Kevin West, Jennifer Barretta

25/32nd $300 each – Dany Normandin Can), Matt Krah, Josh Burbul, Jack Smith, Derrick Burnham, Joe Dupuis, Alex Osipov, Caroline Pao



33/48 – Mike Yednak, Thomas Wan, Yesid Garibello, Dave Fernandez, Jean Therriault (Can), Joey Cicero (Can), Mark Creamer, Ryan Urso, Gene Hunt,

Petri Makkonen (Fin), Earl Herring, Rich Kravetz, Raphael Dabreo, William Reuben, Mika, Immonen, Billy Thorpe



49/64 – Rich Connors, Jonathan Smith, Dwight Dixon, Jesse Docalavich, LoreeJon Hasson, Ray Lee, Rob Hart, Ranulf Tamba, Marco Kam, Randy Labonte,



Brad Guthrie, Steve Fleming, Shaun Wilkie, Ed Culhane, Jerry Crowe, Holden Chin



65/96 – Mike Toohig, Greg Antonakos, Tom Zippler, James McManus, Brent Boemmels, Jim Paley, Tom Peterson, Devin Buttle (Can), Chris Braiman,



Jason Michas, Mike Liberman, John Kovacs, Jed Jecen, Luc Salvas (Can), Tony Antone, Jim Kearney, Jerome Rockwell, Alvin Thomas, Nick Coppola, Larry Phlegar, Nelson Weimer, Bob Cunningham, Steve Lillis, Paul Pensgen, Ray Buthe, Dave Mills, Steven Winter (Can), John Moody, Mike Pettit,



Josh Friedberg, Nick Brucato, Doug Rhee







97/128 – Charley Lamarche (Can), Don Steele, Samoth Sam, James Chemaly, Vince Prinzivalli, John Francisco, Ryan Smith, Sean Santoro, Bruce Gordon,



Wayne Faherty, Samantha Barrett, Steven W. Smith, Jim Prather, Alan Gordon, Dan Sharlow, Rich Howard, Bill Cote, Dave Callaghan, Fred Gokey,



Jay Chiu, Markus, Noe (Can), Phil Harju, Tom Gildea, Brian Wheel, Kerry McAuliffe, Lida Mullendore, Erin Bechner, Nick Antonakos



Ben werblow, Norm Pomainville, Mike Verducci, Gregg McAndrews





Our Second Chance event had a full field of 32 players with a total prize fund of $1,600.



1st $500 Brent Boemmels

2nd $300 Rich Kravetz

3/4th $200 each – Kerry McAuliffe, Steve Fleming



5/8th $100 each – Jesse Docalavich, John Kovacs, Dave Mills, Steven Winter

