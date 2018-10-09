Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour Update

Players & Fans,

Congratulations to Stop # 2 winners & “Hudson Valley Fall Classic II” champ, Shaun Wilkie ($1,000), Victor Nau ($300, second chance) & $1,500 custom, engraved Joss Cue raffle winner, Holden Chin

Stop # 3of our Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour’s 2018-2019 season will take place on October 13& 14at Sharp Shooters Billiards & Sports Pub in Amsterdam NY. Tim & Julie Berlin also own Trick Shot Billiards & Sports Pub in Clifton Park NY where we will once again have a tour stop this season,as wellas another here at Sharp Shooters later on. Sharp Shooters is the home of some of the Diamond Pro tables that were used at one of our Turning Stone Classic events just a few years ago. Sharp Shooters is a full service facility witha full bar, a complete pub food menu, darts, arcade games,nightly entertainmentand most recently a tournament quality indoor Bocce Ball court. There is something for everyone of all ages, every day of the week at Sharp Shooters. More information can be found at their site www.sharpshootersbilliards.com or call them at 518-627-4634. Also, as is done at all of our Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour events, there will be a raffle for a custom, engraved, Joss Cue valued at $1,500. Anyone can participate in the cue raffle and you Do Not have to be present to win! The drawing for this gorgeous cue will take place immediately prior to the final match on Sunday. So come to Sharp Shooters to play, or just watch a great tournament & to show your appreciation to Tim & Julie by taking a shot at winning a $1,500Joss cue in their raffle!

The raffle cue can be viewed here: https://josscues.com/joss-tour-2018-19-cue/

This event is being held in honor of our recently departed good friendsandSharp Shooters andregular Joss Tour players, John “Babs” Babravichand Jim Romanowski. RIP friends. You are both missed immensely!



If you will be in need accommodations, try one of thesetwonearby motels. Super 8, 5502 Rt 30, Amsterdam NY 12010, 518-843-5888 OR Valley View Inn,1351 NY Rt 5s, Amsterdam NY 12010, 518-842-5637.

This event at Sharp Shooters Billiards & Sports Pub will consist of a $1500 added Saturday and Sunday Main Event (entry Fee $120 for pro level or $70 for non pro level) and a $500 added second chance event on Sunday ($20 Entry Fee) for those non pro players eliminated from the main event on Saturday.All of our billiard parlor main events are now races to 9 on the winners side and races to 7 on the one loss side.

For those of you coming to play, please arrive on Saturday Oct 13th BEFORE 11:30 AM, and in proper dress please. Jeans and sneakers are permitted in our billiard parlor events. But please, No T-shirts, tanks, shorts or sweats. Complete tour info can be found on our site www.joss9balltour.com

Also, our second “Joss Junior 9-Ball Championships” will be held right here at Sharp Shooters on January 26 & 27, 2019. There will once again be 2 divisions. 18 & under and 12 and under. 18 & under will play exactly the same as all of our regular season Joss events which is, races to 9/7double elimination on the 9 footers. The 12 & under will play races to 7/5, double elimination on the 7 footers. For more info, please contact Mike Zuglan immediately at 518-356-7163 for entry information. Please contact Mike if you would like to donate any items to be given away at the event.

Please note that our $25,000 Added Turning Stone Classic XXXI9-Ball Open on January 10-13, 2019is fast approaching and will fill to capacity before you know it. If you would like to compete in this BCA, WPA officialranking event, NOW is the time to enter to avoid being shut out! To enter you must contact me at 518-356-7163 or see me at any of our events Before the event is full at 128. I have actively been collecting entries since our last Turning Stone event and we are currently about 2/3 full so I strongly urge everyone to act now!!

Please remember to spread the word to frequent your local billiard parlors and utilize the world class products of our most generous sponsors. They are the backbone of our sport and deserve our support!!

Thanks and I hope to see you all at Sharp Shooters.

Mike Zuglan

The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour Is Proudly Sponsored By;

Joss Cues – http://www.josscues.com

Turning Stone Resort Casino – http://www.turningstone.com

Simonis Cloth – http://www.simoniscloth.com

Poolonthenet.com – http://www.poolonthenet.com

AzBilliards.com – http://www.azbilliards.com

Aramith – http://www.aramith.com

Billiards Press – http://www.billiardspress.com

World Class Cue Care – http://www.jnj-industries.com

FargoRate – http://www.fargorate.com