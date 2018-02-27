Joss NE Tour’s New England Pool & Billiards Hall Of Fame Ray Desell Memorial Open

Dear Players & Fans,

Snookers Billiards Sports Bar & Grill (Providence R.I.) and Mike Zuglan”s Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour are proud to present the 9th Annual New England Pool & Billiards Hall Of Fame Ray Desell Memorial 9-Ball Open. In addition to the actual tournament which will take place on Saturday March 3 & Sunday March 4, there will also be a Hall of Fame presentation ceremony on Friday evening March 2 at 6pm. All inductees will receive plaques in the New England Pool & Billiards Hall Of Fame located at, maintained, and funded by Snookers. This is just one more way that our hosts Regina & Steve Goulding continue to show their devotion and generosity to our sport. Also, Tom McGonagle deserves much credit for his time and effort in gathering the information, pictures and supervising the inductee process. You will be able to view the entire weekend’s events via a Free live stream, courtesy of Snookers. Thanks also to “Upstate Al” (Leon) for providing his expert commentary throughout the weekend. The free stream can be accessed on Snookers home site: www.snookersri.com

Snookers is also one of the best restaurants in the Providence area. Check them out at www.snookersri.com and thanks again to Steve & Regina for putting up the $3,000 added, and once again allowing us the use of their great room for our event. Trophies will be awarded to the top finishers in the main event. Also, Whether you come to play, or just watch, you will have the opportunity to win a gorgeous, custom, engraved Joss Cue, valued at $1,200, by participating in Snookers cue raffle. Anyone can participate and you don’t have to be present to win! The drawing will be just prior to the final match of the main event on Sunday. So come on down and play and win, watch for free, have some great food and drink, and take a chance at a $1,200 Joss Cue. Can it get any better than that?

This gorgeous raffle cue can be viewed here: https://josscues.com/cues/custom/joss-custom-26/

Snookers has arranged a special rate of $99 + Tax (based on availability) at the Holiday Inn Express just a few miles away in Warwick RI. 401-736-5000 mention Snookers.

This event at Snookers will consist of a $2,500 added Saturday and Sunday Main Event (entry Fee $120 for pro level or $70 for non pro level) and a $500 added consolation event on Sunday ($20 Entry Fee) for those non pro players eliminated from the main event on Saturday.

For those of you coming to play, please arrive on Saturday March 3 Before 11:30 AM, and in proper dress please. Yes, jeans and sneakers are permitted in our billiard parlor events. But please, NO T-shirts, tanks, shorts or sweats. Complete tour info can be found on our site www.joss9balltour.com

SCHEDULE UPDATE: Stop # 12 that was previously scheduled at King Smiley Billiards, HAS BEEN MOVED TO Hippos The House Of Billiards (Utica NY) and will be held on the original date of March 17 & 18. Please spread the word to avoid any confusion.

Our season finale, the $25,000 Added Turning Stone Classic XXX 9-Ball Open, is scheduled for August 23 – 26, 2018. I am currently accepting entries and strongly suggest that you pay your entry early to avoid being shut out. Entry fee for this great event is only $150 for Current tour members and only $200 for all others. As you can see, membership has its privileges! If you would like to enter, please contact Mike Zuglan at 518-356-7163 or see me at any of our Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour regular season events before it is full.

Congratulations to stop 9 winners, Dave Dreidel (Main Event, $1,000), Chris Braiman (Second Chance Event, $300) & Phil Johnson ($1,200 Joss Cue Raffle Winner)

Lastly, I can’t stress enough how important it is for all of you to please frequent your local billiard parlors and utilize the services of our most generous sponsors who are the backbone of our sport. These are the ones who keep our sport alive. So get out and play!

Mike Zuglan

The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour Is Proudly Sponsored By;

Joss Cues – http://www.josscues.com

Turning Stone Resort Casino – http://www.turningstone.com

Simonis Cloth – http://www.simoniscloth.com

Poolonthenet.com – http://www.poolonthenet.com

AzBilliards.com – http://www.azbilliards.com

Aramith – http://www.aramith.com

Billiards Press – http://www.billiardspress.com

World Class Cue Care – http://www.jnj-industries.com