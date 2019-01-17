The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour will be hosting its 3rd “Joss Junior 9-Ball Championship” on Jan. 26 & 27, 2019. The event will take place at the beautiful Sharp Shooters Billiards & Sports Pub in Amsterdam NY – www.sharpshootersbilliards.com At Sharp Shooters there is something for everyone. From a friendly game of Pool, Foosball, or Darts to meeting friends out for some great food, drinks & to watch the game – Sharp Shooters has it! And now they even have professional Bocce Ball courts downstairs. A fun and friendly atmosphere for all ages! Tim & Julie Berlin have been most generous to our tour having 3 regular season events both at Sharp Shooters and Trick Shot Billiards & Sports Pub, and now donating the use of their room for our Junior event. Many thanks to them for their continued support of the game.

Many people and companies have generously donated products and their time to help. I would like to acknowledge and thank them all as it is because of them that each participant will receive some of their items. There will also be free raffles for the players for some of the larger items. Our generous sponsors are, in no particular order: Sharp Shooters Billiards & Sports Pub (Tim & Julie Berlin), Joss Cues (Debbie, Dan & Stephen Janes), James Sinclair (Rhythm Custom Cues), CJ & Peggi Wilkinson (Baltimore City Cues), Don Kerns, Iwan Simonis (Ivan Lee), Aramith (Ivan Lee), Phil Capelle (Billiards Press), Mark Kulungian, Andrea Duvall (Utica Billiards On The Boulevard), Matt Tetreault, Steven W. Smith, Dave Dreidel & Kevin Bauccio. And thank you to everyone else, who has been, or will be involved. Any top or Pro players are encouraged to drop by if you have the time and are in the neighborhood. I’m sure the kids would love to meet you!

This time we have partnered up with the BEF & BCA to make this event a qualifier for their Junior Nationals in Las Vegas in July. More info can be found here: https://www.billiardeducation.org/

The event will consist of 2 divisions that will run concurrently. There will be an 18 and under plus a 12 and under tournament. Entry fees are $25 per event. Doors will open at 10:30 am Saturday January 26th and final registration is at 11:30 am. The format will be: races to 9, double elimination, on the 9 foot Diamonds for the 18 and under group and races to 7, double elimination, on the 7 foot Diamonds for the 12 and under kids. The winners of each division will receive a beautiful Joss Cue and case and trophy. Please keep in mind that due to attendance, some things could change. FYI, I have run hundreds of tournaments but this is only our 3rd Junior event. The ultimate goal is for everyone to have a great time!

For more information or to let us know of your intention to come (which is encouraged), please contact one of us. Tim Berlin – 518-944-6797, or Mike Zuglan – 518-356-7163

For those in need of accommodations, there are 2 nearby motels. Super 8, 5502 Rt 30, Amsterdam NY 12010 – 518-843-5888 & Valley View Inn, 1351 NY Rt 5s, Amsterdam NY 12010 – 518-842-5637. Other motels may be found by searching the Schenectady & Amsterdam NY area.

On another note, I am currently taking entries for our $25,000 Added “Turning Stone Classic XXXII 9-Ball Open” to be held on August 22-25, 2019. I strongly suggest entering now to avoid being shut out as I currently have about 50 paid entries and I have only been accepting entries for less than a week!!. Contact me at 518-356-7163 for entry info.

Thanks everyone and I hope you all come to Sharp Shooters to see the youth of our game in action & having fun!

Mike Zuglan

The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour Is Proudly Sponsored By;

Joss Cues – http://www.josscues.com

Turning Stone Resort Casino – http://www.turningstone.com

Simonis Cloth – http://www.simoniscloth.com

Poolonthenet.com – http://www.poolonthenet.com

AzBilliards.com – http://www.azbilliards.comAramith – http://www.aramith.com

Billiards Press – http://www.billiardspress.com

World Class Cue Care – http://www.jnj-industries.comFargoRate – http://www.fargorate.com