Jacksonville, Florida- JOHNNY ARCHER RETURNS FOR HIS 14th World 14.1 appearance! Voted PLAYER OF THE DECADE, 4x World Champion; 17x Mosconi Cup Pro; HALL OF FAMER, US Open Champion returns to the WORLD 14.1! Archer is a former semi-finalist and wants to put his name next to Mosconi !
Watch and meet Johnny December 2-7,2019. The 79th WORLD 14.1
JAX Florida at 9 Ball Heaven
Visit WorldStraightPool.com for Tickets & Info.
Players can enroll now for an invitation.
Call 407-782-4978 or worldstraightpoolchampionships@gmail.com
Join the WORLD 141 CLUB at WorldStraightPool.com as a premiere supporter and click 141 Club for $250 and get a $300 package value including all access Pay Per View livestream and ticket to the HOF dinner! All members listed on the site.
World 141 Club members get to vote! JOIN! Johnny Archer Returns for his 14th Consecutive World 14.1 AppearanceJohnny Archer Returns for his 14th Consecutive World 14.1 AppearanceJohnny Archer Returns for his 14th Consecutive World 14.1 AppearanceJohnny Archer Returns for his 14th Consecutive World 14.1 AppearanceJo
Some tournaments come and go.
The Champions of this one are never forgotten.
Johnny Archer’s 14th Consecutive World 14.1 Appearance