John Leyman Named CSI Director of Rules & Referees



CueSports International is pleased to announce John Leyman as the new CSI Director of Rules & Referees.

John brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position. He has been a certified referee for the past 20 years and is frequently called upon by other organizations to serve as Head Referee and Tournament Director for many events across the U.S. John has also been a loyal BCA Pool League Operator since 1997.

CSI recognizes the importance of quality referees and John will help enhance what is already the best referee program in the U.S.

Please help us welcome John to his new position!