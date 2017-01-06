John Lattin, Pool-Billiard Tour Consultant, Dies at age 62

Biography:

John Charles Lattin, 63, Cape Coral, FL, died at home December 31st, 2016 at 3:26pm, surrounded by family after a long battle with Huntington’s Disease. John was born September 3rd, 1953 and grew up in Perrysburg, OH with his parents Francis “Fritz” Lattin and Marilyn (Weber) Lattin and his surviving sister Dinah (Lattin) Garrison. John was a sports enthusiast. He attended The Ohio State University and was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He had a star-studded career in Sports Marketing and was the Tournament Director of the 1983 PGA Ryder Cup and the 1990 PGA Senior Open at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, IL. John married Joyce, on August 1st, 1984 in Jupiter, FL. They had two daughters, Jaime 31, and Johnna 27; both surviving daughters reside in Cape Coral, FL where they lovingly cared for their Dad. John was a dedicated father and good friend to many. He would light up the room with his charisma and charm. His beloved black lab, “Viper” was by his side until the end. Condolences can be sent to 5356 Mikado Ct. Cape Coral, FL 33904. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Huntington’s Disease Research for a Cure by visiting HDSA.org. A gathering to honor John’s life will be held during the last weekend of January 2017 in his home town Toledo, OH.