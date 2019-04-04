JB Cases, Official Case of CueSports International

JB Cases Becomes the Official Case of CueSports InternationalApril 3, 2019

CueSports International (CSI) is thrilled to announce a three-year partnership in which JB Cases has become the Official Case of CSI events and leagues, including the BCA Pool League and USA Pool League.

JB Cases is an industry leader in custom cue case design and manufacturing. Using their user-friendly website, a person can specify every detail of the design and customization of a case. Everything from the size, color, material, pockets, straps, shoulder pads, rings, engraving and even the zipper and stitching can be completely customized to suit the individual. Additionally, JB Cases offers superior durability and protection for your cues.

​John Barton, President and CEO of JB Cases, said this about the new partnership: “We are very excited to partner with CSI, the BCA Pool League and the USA Pool League to continue advancing the industry. CSI is establishing itself as a clear leader and we share a common vision for our sport. We can’t think of a better partner.”

​For more information about JB Cases, visit www.jbcases.com or find them on Facebook and check out the testimonials of many happy customers. You will also find videos in which JB Cases attempts to destroy cases to prove the durability.

CSI is an international pool league and event leader and is currently comprised of three divisions: CSI leagues, CSI events and CSI media. CSI leagues manages the BCA Pool League and USA Pool League, CSI events produces numerous amateur and professional events around the globe and CSI media creates live streaming and digital content. Through its vision and strategic alliances, CSI is “shaping the future of pool.”

Ozzy Reynolds, CEO of CueSports International, said “We are happy to partner with a company that puts quality first and has a vision beyond selling product. Soon after we finalized our agreement, JB Cases asked to visit CSI headquarters to give our entire staff a presentation on how JB Cases are made and what the company stands for. We were first impressed that they cared enough to do such a thing but then we were blown away by their product. JB Cases is the real deal.”

For more information about CSI or its divisions, visit www.playcsipool.com or find CueSports International on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.