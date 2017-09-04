J.Pechauer NorthEast Women’s Tour Results

JPNEWT (J.Pechauer NorthEast Women’s Tour)
pictured from l-r: Caroline Pao, Jia Li
Tour Stop #5 Results
August 26-27, 2017
Classic Billiards
Phoenixville PA
(21 player field)
1st $300 Jia Li
2nd $180 Caroline Pao *
3rd $125 Elaine Wilson
4th $ 85 Tina Malm
5/6 $ 50 Kathy Friend
$ 50 Tina Marinelli
7/8 $ 40 Kia Sidbury
$ 40 Sharon O’Hanlon
pictured from l-r: Caroline Pao, Kia Sidbury, Tina Malm, Jia Li,
Kathy Friend, Elaine Wilson, Sharon O’Hanlon, Tina Marinelli
( * Caroline Pao is the winner of a qualifier spot to the
NAPT Division 1 “Freedom Classic” Pro Event, to be held
Sept 29-Oct 1, at Eagle Billiards, in Dickson City, PA )
JPNEWT would like to thank our tour sponsor, J.Pechauer
Custom Cues; Jim Lawless, owner of Classic Billiards, for
hosting this event; and Britanya Rapp for sponsoring the
live streaming!)
JPNEWT Points List TOP 10
(following Tour Stop #5)
points player
405 Nicole King
400 Jenn Keeney
380 Linda Shea
360 Briana Miller
325 Elaine Wilson
320 Caroline Pao
300 Carol V. Clark
270 Meredith Lynch
265 Kathleen Lawless
255 Tina Malm
