J.Pechauer NorthEast Women’s Tour Results

JPNEWT (J.Pechauer NorthEast Women’s Tour)

pictured from l-r: Caroline Pao, Jia Li

Tour Stop #5 Results

August 26-27, 2017

Classic Billiards

Phoenixville PA

(21 player field)

1st $300 Jia Li

2nd $180 Caroline Pao *

3rd $125 Elaine Wilson

4th $ 85 Tina Malm

5/6 $ 50 Kathy Friend

$ 50 Tina Marinelli

7/8 $ 40 Kia Sidbury

$ 40 Sharon O’Hanlon

pictured from l-r: Caroline Pao, Kia Sidbury, Tina Malm, Jia Li,

Kathy Friend, Elaine Wilson, Sharon O’Hanlon, Tina Marinelli

( * Caroline Pao is the winner of a qualifier spot to the

NAPT Division 1 “Freedom Classic” Pro Event, to be held

Sept 29-Oct 1, at Eagle Billiards, in Dickson City, PA )

JPNEWT would like to thank our tour sponsor, J.Pechauer

Custom Cues; Jim Lawless, owner of Classic Billiards, for

hosting this event; and Britanya Rapp for sponsoring the

live streaming!)

JPNEWT Points List TOP 10

(following Tour Stop #5)

points player

405 Nicole King

400 Jenn Keeney

380 Linda Shea

360 Briana Miller

325 Elaine Wilson

320 Caroline Pao

300 Carol V. Clark

270 Meredith Lynch

265 Kathleen Lawless

255 Tina Malm

Save

Save

Save